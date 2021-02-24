After Tuesday night saw some interesting movement on the Spider-Man 3 front as the young cast each revealed three titles for the new movie, Tom Holland held strong on his insistence that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be making an appearance in the film. While fielding questions from Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Holland once again batted down persistent rumors that the new movie will feature his predecessors. He did so around the 2:00 minute mark in the above video, which you can also see below.

“It would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me,” Holland told Fallon, which matched his talking point from earlier in the month when Holland denied the Maguire and Garfield cameos to Esquire with a notable caveat. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me.”

OK, Tom Holland, whatever you say. You can watch the Spider-Man star mix things up with Fallon below:

The online theory that Maguire and Garfield will be in the new Spider-Man film has been steadily growing strong ever since Jamie Foxx’s Electro was reportedly added to the cast back in October. It was an interesting addition considering Foxx played Electro to Garfield’s Spider-Man. Things really heated up when Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from the Maguire movies was added to the third Spider-Man film on the heels of the news that Doctor Strange would be stepping into the Tony Stark mentor role to Holland’s Park. Toss in the Multiverse shenanigans currently going down in WandaVision, and baby, you’ve got a Spider-Verse stew going.

The Maguire and Garfield theory also got a significant boost thanks to Tuesday’s night odd three title reveal. Fans are speculating that each title represents a different Spider-Man, and your guess is as good as ours on that front.