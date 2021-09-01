It’s been five years since Tom Holland and Zendaya’s first Spider-Man movie together — and five years of dating rumors.

They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and like Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone before them, there was instant chemistry. But there was no proof of a possible romantic relationship until this year, when they were spotted kissing in a car. However, they still haven’t made it official. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source told Us. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.” Another source added, “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic.”

Today, September 1, is Zendaya’s 25th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, Holland called the Emmy-winning Euphoria star “my MJ” on Instagram. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote. That’s some canny wording — he’s being romantic with the “my MJ” and “xxx,” which sure sounds like they’re a couple, but the “gimme a call when your up” implies they didn’t spend the night together. We may never know if Holland and Zendaya are dating (they totally are).