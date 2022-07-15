Top Gun: Maverick will remain 2022’s highest-grossing movie until at least November, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out, or possibly December with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Top Gun sequel has made a staggering $1.208.5 billion at the worldwide box office, including $602.5 million internationally and $606 million from North America. It’s a personal best for Tom Cruise — and according to Deadline, Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever globally.

What did Maverick beat for the top spot? Transformers: Age of Extinction, the… third Transformers movie? Or was it the fourth? If you ever see me in a bar and name every Transformers — with the complete title — in release date order, first round’s on me.

Maverick is also close to creeping into the All Time Domestic Box Office top 10 (when not adjusted for inflation). It’s currently at number 12, behind Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens ($936 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avatar ($760 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Titanic ($659 million), Jurassic World ($652 million), The Avengers ($623 million), Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi ($620 million), and Incredibles 2 ($608 million). It should pass The Avengers, The Last Jedi, and Incredibles 2 any day now.

Not bad for a sequel that Tom Cruise initially didn’t want to make.

(Via Deadline)