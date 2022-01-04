Nearly three years ago, Sony gave us a first look of Jared Leto as the moody title character in Morbius: The Living Vampire, which was initially supposed to arrive on July 10, 2020. As everyone knows, most 2020-scheduled movies got derailed by you-know-what, and despite several eventual tentpole successes (including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, A Quiet Place 2, Fast 9, and the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home), Omicron is leading to another wave of theatrical postponements.

One of those casualties: Morbius. Not only that, but this film has now earned a dubious distinction by no fault of its own. And it’s a thing that appears determined to make Leto’s comic-book-movie tenure remain confined to being the Worst Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and (arguably also still bad in) Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut. Do you wanna see Leto vamping out? Well, sure, it might not be good, but I’ll watch that; yet it’s not happening anytime soon. Sony (which seems to be doing alright, thanks to Spidey) decided to bump the blood-sucker of their Spider-Man universe to April 1, 2022.

Nope, that’s not a joke. And as the Geek To Me Radio Twitter account has pointed out, this announcement qualifies Morbius as the “Most Delayed Film” of the pandemic (with five scratched-out dates), even eclipsing The New Mutants in the process.

With the announcement from @Sony that Morbius has been pushed back (again!) to 4/1/2022, it now takes the title of “Most Delayed Film” from previous champion ‘The New Mutants’ pic.twitter.com/safkq9oIRX — Geek To Me Radio (@GeekToMeRadio) January 4, 2022

Well, we should eventually see this movie, sometime. Who knows if it will be through streaming or if Omicron will crest that wave and push the pandemic into endemic status, but fingers are crossed that we’ll finally see Michael Keaton (again, confusingly even to him) as Vulture and Jared Harris (holding steady) as the most dignified guy in the building. Also, Ripped Leto, which ain’t nothing.

Morbius supposedly now arrives in theaters on April 1, 2022.