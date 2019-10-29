A24

One Of 2019's Most Popular Halloween Costumes Is From An Indie Horror Movie

Midsommar didn’t make nearly as much as money as Aladdin or Toy Story 4 or [fill-in-the-blank Disney title], but it was still one of 2019’s more successful summer movies at the box office. Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary, which we called a “wild and wooly masterpiece,” cost $8 million and earned an impressive $41 million — it’s not often a movie makes back five times its budget; Hobbs & Shaw, for instance, raked in $760.2 million worldwide… but the budget was $200 million (not worth it). Midsommar is a genuine hit, and it also inspired one of the year’s most popular Halloween costumes.

FandangoNOW, via Entertainment Weekly, reached out to “1,000 millennial film fans [about] what 2019 movie characters they’re dressing as for the holiday festivities.” As you can probably guess, the number-one response among guys was Joker (it’s like 2008 all over again), followed by Spider-Man, Captain America, Pennywise, and Thor. Do better, fellas. The list for female movie characters is more interesting, if only for #10:

1. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, Captain Marvel)
2. Rey (Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
3. Maleficent (Angelina Jolie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
4. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame)
5. Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott, Aladdin)
6. Okoye (Danai Gurira, Avengers: Endgame)
7. Nebula (Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame)
8. Red (Lupita Nyong’o, Us)
9. Dora (Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold)
10. May Queen (Florence Pugh, Midsommar)

All hail the May Queen.

No-good boyfriends, beware.

