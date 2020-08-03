I’ve seen Toy Story 3 at least a dozen times, and cried during the incinerator scene every time (it’s not the saddest Pixar moment, but it’s up there). But one thing I’ve never stopped to consider is: if Woody, Buzz, etc. hadn’t been saved by the Claw-loving aliens, what would happen if they were engulfed by fire? Would Hamm’s consciousness be transferred to another piggy bank? Are toys immortal? Or would they, y’know, die?

Here’s your childhood-ruining moment of the week.

Over the weekend, Twitter user “mustard clown” tweeted, “My girlfriend and i are having a big fight bc i think the toys from Toy Story are immortal and she thinks they can die.” The replies to this philosophical question ranged from the scientific (“they aren’t biologically living, they’re just sentient. technically they aren’t even actually alive, just animated”) to the morbid (“ok so mr potato head can be completely dismembered and still be alive. but if you chopped off woody’s head… and put it far far away from his body where no one could put it back on… he must be dead. right?”), but the tweet caught the attention of Toy Story 3 and Coco director Lee Unkrich, who wrote, “They live as long as they exist. But if they were to be utterly destroyed? Say, in an incinerator? Game over.”

They live as long as they exist. But if they were to be utterly destroyed? Say, in an incinerator? Game over. https://t.co/p9nwIAjAl8 — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) August 2, 2020

That 101 Dalmatians Happy Meal toy you put into the microwave because you wanted to see “what would happen”? You murdered it.

(Via Twitter)