Ben Affleck And Oscar Isaac Will Lead The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’

03.19.18 1 hour ago

PARAMOUNT

Triple Frontier has gone on quite the journey. The Mark Boal-scripted (The Hurt Locker), J.C. Chandor-directed (A Most Violent Year) drama, about five friends who try to take down a South American drug lord, has been in production since 2015, and the list of actors who have been attached or interested in the project at some point is a who’s who of Very Famous Men: Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy, Mahershala Ali, and Casey Affleck. But at long last, Triple Frontier (which isn’t even called that anymore — right now it’s, Untitled J.C. Chandor Project) has settled on a cast. For now.

The film will star Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, Adria Arjona, and Ben Affleck, who, like his brother, dropped out, but he’s since returned. (The Justice League star “withdrew for personal reasons as he dealt with sobriety issues,” according to Deadline, but he “put in the rehab time and is in shape.”) Another Triple Frontier (or whatever) change: it’s coming to Netflix.

Netflix took on the picture after Paramount let go of it after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum dropped out weeks before production was to begin. This was after the picture’s prime advocate, the late Paramount chief Brad Grey, got fired and Paramount’s new management wasn’t eager to make a high-budget topical political thriller that had just lost two big stars. (Via)

That age-old playground argument has finally been settled: Batman would beat Gambit and Venom in a fight to see who could get a movie made first.

