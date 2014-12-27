All The ‘Tropic Thunder’ Quotes For When You’ve Got The Tivo

Few comedies provide a platform for dramatic actors (in this case, Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey) to show off their legit comedic chops. But Tropic Thunder did just that and the results were excellent. See: Cruise screaming profanities over the phone and Rick Peck’s dedication to getting Speedman his TiVo. Add to that Robert Downey Jr. playing an award-winning actor (playing a black man) and band of buffoonish actors who think they’re part of an epic war movie, and you’ve got yourself quite the quotable comedy.
“You went full retard man, never go full retard.” — Kirk Lazarus
“It was like pistol-whipping a blind kid.” — Rick Peck
“I’m a lead farmer motherf*cker.” — Kirk Lazarus
“I don’t read the script, the script reads me.” — Kirk Lazarus
Mother nature just pissed her pants suit!
Jeff Portnoy: Alpa, if you untie me, I will literally suck your dick, right now.
Alpa Chino: Man, I told you for the last time, I love tha pussy!
Jeff Portnoy: I’ll cradle the balls, stroke the shaft, work the pipe, and swallow the gravy. Get it over here, buddy. Let’s do this.
I’m a rooster illusion!
“Wait, I have a better idea. Instead of $100 Million, how about I send you a Hobo’s Dick cheese.”
“I don’t break character till after the DVD commentary.”
In some countries, it’s considered a compliment!