All The ‘Tropic Thunder’ Quotes For When You’ve Got The Tivo

Few comedies provide a platform for dramatic actors (in this case, Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey) to show off their legit comedic chops. But Tropic Thunder did just that and the results were excellent. See: Cruise screaming profanities over the phone and Rick Peck’s dedication to getting Speedman his TiVo. Add to that Robert Downey Jr. playing an award-winning actor (playing a black man) and  band of buffoonish actors who think they’re part of an epic war movie, and you’ve got yourself quite the quotable comedy.

“You went full retard man, never go full retard.” — Kirk Lazarus

“It was like pistol-whipping a blind kid.” — Rick Peck

“I’m a lead farmer motherf*cker.” — Kirk Lazarus

“I don’t read the script, the script reads me.” — Kirk Lazarus

