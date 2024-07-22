He was a (cowboy hat-wearing storm chaser) boy. She was a (by-the-books Brit playing an American) girl. Can I make it any more obvious? Well, for Steven Spielberg, it was a little too obvious.

Twisters, which debuted with a shocking $80.5 million at the box office, does not end the way you think it might: with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) running through an airport to give Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) a big ol’ smooch. Instead, there’s no kiss. There originally was, but Spielberg, who produced the film through Amblin Entertainment, suggested it be removed.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones told Collider. “I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell added, “I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung agreed with his two stars. “I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss. I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, I like it better. I think it’s a better ending.”

This just means Powell and Edgar-Jones need to star in another movie where they get to kiss. They have too much chemistry not to.

#Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones alludes to Glen Powell’s viral meme during First We Feast segment: “Okay you capybara looking piece of sh*t” pic.twitter.com/OxPgdDIGzv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2024

