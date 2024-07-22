twisters
Universal Pictures
Movies

You Can Thank (Or Blame?) Steven Spielberg For The Ending Of ‘Twisters’

He was a (cowboy hat-wearing storm chaser) boy. She was a (by-the-books Brit playing an American) girl. Can I make it any more obvious? Well, for Steven Spielberg, it was a little too obvious.

Twisters, which debuted with a shocking $80.5 million at the box office, does not end the way you think it might: with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) running through an airport to give Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) a big ol’ smooch. Instead, there’s no kiss. There originally was, but Spielberg, who produced the film through Amblin Entertainment, suggested it be removed.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones told Collider. “I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell added, “I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung agreed with his two stars. “I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss. I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, I like it better. I think it’s a better ending.”

This just means Powell and Edgar-Jones need to star in another movie where they get to kiss. They have too much chemistry not to.

(Via Collider and Entertainment Weekly)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors