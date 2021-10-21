The first Uncharted video game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, came out in 2007 and the series — which now includes four main titles, a prequel, and a standalone — has been one of Playstation’s biggest sellers since. It follows Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones-type figure who goes on globe-trotting adventures in search of treasure, often with his cigar-chomping mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and fellow treasure-hunter/potential love interest, Chloe. All three characters (but no Elena???) will appear in the Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland as Nathan, Mark Wahlberg as Sully, and Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe. Get ready for lots of jumping. So much jumping.

You can watch the trailer (which includes recreations of key moments from the video games, including this great moment from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) above.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Uncharted is scheduled to open on February 18, 2022.