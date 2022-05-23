B.J. Novak Heads To Texas In The Trailer For ‘Vengeance’

After wrapping up his work on The Office, B.J. Novak has ventured off into other projects: he has written several books, appeared on over a number of podcasts, and even lent his voice to the animated franchise The Smurfs. He also had a brief stint as an international model. Now, he is set to release his directorial debut, Vengeance, which is NOT a Batman sequel (sorry).

Novak will star as a journalist and podcaster from NYC who travels to Texas after a girl he had been hooking up with died, and he gets a taste of small-town Texas pride, while also investigating her mysterious death, and attending a square dance night. When in Texas!

Vengeance also stars Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron and is produced by legendary horror producer Jason Blum under Blumhouse Productions. Novak wrote, directed, and starred in the film. Check out the official description:

Check out the trailer above. The movie hits theaters on July 29th, so get your cowboy hats ready! Ye-haw!