We’re probably not getting another batch of Black Mirror any time soon — life right now is already depressing enough as is! — but at least we’ll be getting another anthology show to fill its place. As per Deadline, FX has ordered a two-part pilot for an as-yet-untitled program from The Office alum B.J. Novak. And it already has a killer cast.

That cast, by the way, includes, in the first episode, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson, comic George Wallace, and Ed Asner. The second, meanwhile, boasts Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, and Beau Bridges.

What will they be doing? Who knows! Not only is there no title yet but no details beyond Novak and cast have been made public, with Deadline only claiming that it “uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

That’s a lot to live up to, but remember: Novak isn’t just Ryan Howard, nor even merely one part of the Inglourious Basterds. He was a The Office writer as well, his name credited on such classics as “Diversity Day,” “Sexual Harassment,” “Threat Level Midnight,” and many more, on top of writing and directing select episodes of The Mindy Project for fellow alum Mindy Kaling. Presumably there will be some jokes amidst the bold issues.

