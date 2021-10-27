Unbeknownst to most Americans, B.J. Novak‘s face is apparently splattered all over an assortment of random products all across the globe, and The Office star had no idea until it was happening until recently. In an Instagram Story that’s already been automatically deleted, Novak revealed the unauthorized endorsements, which sent him down a rabbit hole of trying to figure out what the heck was happening. Via E! News:

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site,” he explained on his Instagram Story on Monday, Oct. 26, “and now apparently I am on products all around the world.” The actor revealed some of the many items his face is used to advertise, including a rain poncho, electric face shaver, and hair clippers, along with the aforementioned face paint and cologne.

However, despite being used to hawk cologne in Sweden, the actor/writer said he has no intention of stopping his face from shilling products around the globe, for a very simple reason. He is, in his own words, “too amused to do anything about it.”

When he’s not appearing on Uruguayan face paint, Novak can be found working on his latest project, the anthology series The Premise, where he’s served as head writer and even directed two of the episodes. He also roped in some pretty serious talent, including Kaitlyn Dever, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Bernthal, and Daniel Dae Kim. But then again who wouldn’t want to work with a world-renowned rain poncho spokesmodel?

