The Matrix Resurrections doesn’t come out until Christmas time, but if you looked closely in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you might have seen a sneak peek. Both films, which otherwise have little in common (although I would love it if someone replaced Keanu Reeves’ iconic “woah” with a “yummy”), filmed in San Francisco at the same time. In fact, in the scene where Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock scales the Coit Tower, the helicopters flying through the air in the background were actually filming for The Matrix 4.

“Lots of stuff impacted filming. A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown,” Venom: Let There Be Carnage location manager Christopher Kusiak told Screen Rant. “We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix. But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way.” He added, “The helicopters were actually on the Matrix movie. The Matrix was filming at the same time so we were catching part of their activity on camera.”

You know what this means? There needs to be a Neo vs. Agent Smith-style fight in The Matrix Resurrections, except every Agent is Venom. It’s only fair.

The Matrix Resurrections comes out on December 22.

