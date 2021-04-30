Fast 9 is shaping up to be the moviegoing event of the early summer, and the latest trailer framed the movie as an emotional return to movie theaters after a tough, plague-filled year. Despite nearing double digits on Fast and Furious films, fans are still extremely hyped up for the much-delayed movie. And they’ll certainly be glad to hear of the rigirous standards the film has for everything that appears on screen. Including the franchise’s notably speedy and temperamental motor vehicles.

Series star Vin Diesel appeared on an Entertainment Weekly podcast to hype up the latest movie in the Fast Saga, and he dropped a very interesting note about how they pick the cars the franchise uses. And as i09 pulled from it, Diesel revealed that the movie’s most expensive characters are cast much like the humans that appear alongside them.

“Part of the process of Fast is we’ve always auditioned our cars,” the actor said. “The cars have really been such a significant part and representation of our characters, that there is a process of casting, right? Of casting the exact vehicle for the state of mind that the character is in, or the journey that the character is going through.”

Few people get to live their lives picking which car to drive based on their “state of mind,” so congrats to those in the Fast universe for that luxurious opportunity. But it’s also very funny to imagine cars being “auditioned,” at least in the traditional sense of actors reading lines. It certainly makes sense that the cars have to not only look the part but be able to perform for the characters driving them.

And while it is funny to imagine a huge muscle car practicing lines with a Toyota Prius friend, or something like that, it also reveals the amount of thinking that goes into what is ultimately a very loud action series beloved by millions. So congratulations in advance to the cars that made the cut for Fast 9, and to all of us who will get to see their work later this summer.