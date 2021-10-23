In the Fast and/or Furious movies, Vin Diesel’s Dom is always going on about family. It’s the most important thing in the world, he says, and it transcends blood relations: It’s also about the friends you meet along the road. But Diesel himself apparently believes that, too. Over the weekend, people lost their minds over images of Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, being walked down the aisle at her wedding by her father’s costar.

Meadow herself shared images from her wedding, where she tied the knot with her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic. Accompanying her was her godfather, Diesel. Meadow told Vogue that the pandemic had impacted the wedding. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend,” she said. “A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

She also released a video, which showed the happy couple getting into a car afterwards.

When images of Diesel and Meadow Walker went public, the internet went nuts.

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle and now here I am crying in public. pic.twitter.com/3sf5XKxuHN — Gina Mitchell (@GinaMitchelll) October 22, 2021

when vin diesel and paul walker said family they meant that shit, vin walking meadow down the aisle is so heartwarming pic.twitter.com/GSHoWCxwVs — mik | YOU spoilers (@bakerstarkey) October 23, 2021

do you guys want to cry? Vin diesel walked Paul walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding. pic.twitter.com/Jzxy5Cip2A — km (@kmangz87) October 23, 2021

Lost his friend, but at least he can do something that his daughter not to feel alone. Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is MARRIED!

Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle video via DailyMail pic.twitter.com/b20fiat3cB — Abdulbasit (@artbybasit) October 23, 2021

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, just got married. Guess who walked her to the altar… pic.twitter.com/kjtkjXZ8Wg — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) October 23, 2021

Look who walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle. Has me all gushy inside. #PaulWalker pic.twitter.com/SGxTp3fvJ0 — R0 (@RoCam54) October 23, 2021

Both Paul Walker and Diesel rose to fame with the first Fast and the Furious movie, and though Diesel skipped the next two installments — and Walker bailed on the third — the two reunited with 2009’s Fast & Furious, which put the franchise on the track to become the behemoth it is today. Walker tragically died in 2013 after a freak car accident. He was only 40 years old.

