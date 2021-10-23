Getty Image
Movies

People Are Incredibly Moved That Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

by: Twitter

In the Fast and/or Furious movies, Vin Diesel’s Dom is always going on about family. It’s the most important thing in the world, he says, and it transcends blood relations: It’s also about the friends you meet along the road. But Diesel himself apparently believes that, too. Over the weekend, people lost their minds over images of Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, being walked down the aisle at her wedding by her father’s costar.

Meadow herself shared images from her wedding, where she tied the knot with her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic. Accompanying her was her godfather, Diesel. Meadow told Vogue that the pandemic had impacted the wedding. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend,” she said. “A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

She also released a video, which showed the happy couple getting into a car afterwards.

When images of Diesel and Meadow Walker went public, the internet went nuts.

Both Paul Walker and Diesel rose to fame with the first Fast and the Furious movie, and though Diesel skipped the next two installments — and Walker bailed on the third — the two reunited with 2009’s Fast & Furious, which put the franchise on the track to become the behemoth it is today. Walker tragically died in 2013 after a freak car accident. He was only 40 years old.

(Via Vogue)

