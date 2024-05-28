Who Is Starring In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’?

Wake up, the Knives Out cast is being announced. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Josh O’Connor, from Challengers, and Cailee Spaeny, from Priscilla and Civil War, will join returning star Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson‘s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third Knives Out movie.

There are also (unconfirmed) rumors that Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy be involved in an elaborate mystery that Benoit Blanc will solve using the power of his very authentic South accent in Wake Up Dead Man, although the movie’s official Twitter account might have put the kibosh on those.

OK everybody just calm down — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 28, 2024

Little is known about the plot of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, other than it will be a “brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects,” according to Netflix. In a post on Twitter about the film, Johnson wrote, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in 2025.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)