What Will The Next ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Be Called?

Have your knives been away lately? It’s almost time to pull them back out!!! Knives Out was a fun whodunit hit back in 2019, and the sequel Glass Onion became a pandemic favorite for Netflix. Now, a third mystery is on the way, and Benoit Blanc is ready to solve some crime the only way he knows how: by being very stylish.

Writer/director Rian Johnson announced that the third installment in the franchise is called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and it will be released in 2025 on the streamer. Unfortunately for Johnson, the “Knives Out” portion is still in there

The teaser features a voiceover from Blanc himself and his unmistakable accent: “In the beginning, the knives came out. And then behold, the glass shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about the be revealed.”

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Benoit Blanc returns in 2025. pic.twitter.com/VueRdJv3kN — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2024

The first Knives Out starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christopher Plummer, while Glass Onion starred Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and Janelle Monae.

While a cast for the threequel has not yet been confirmed, Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the mystery. The first installment and its sequel consisted of a new set of characters in an ensemble cast, so start your dream cast now!