Following public support for trans rights from Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, along with Fantastic Beasts lead actor Eddie Redmayne, Warner Bros. has addressed the ongoing controversy over J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender remarks. Or did it?

The studio behind the blockbuster Potter films issued a statement, which doesn’t mention Rowling by name but asserts its support for diversity and inclusion after highlighting the need to confront recent societal issues without specifically naming those issues. Via IndieWire:

“The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world,” the company said in a statement. “We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.”

As of this writing, Warner Bros. and Rowling are still on track to deliver a third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The author has served as the screenwriter for the prequel films that have had diminishing returns, and this latest controversy could raise questions about the future of the property going forward. Following Warner Bros. statement, IndieWire asked about its working relationship with Rowling. The studio declined to comment.

