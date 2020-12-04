My favorite part of The Mandalorian every week (besides the Baby Yoda reaction shots) is when the credits roll and we learn who directed the episode. You never know who it’s going to be! The season two premiere was directed by showrunner Jon Favreau, which makes sense, but then we have Peyton Reed, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Dave Filoni, and for today’s tragedy-filled episode, Robert Rodriguez. In a possible coincidence, Netflix has also released the trailer for the From Dusk Till Dawn and Sin City director’s new movie, We Can Be Heroes, which stars… Mando himself, Pedro Pascal. The rest of the cast to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel is rounded out by Priyanka Chopra, Boyd Holbrook, Yaya Gosselin, and Christian Slater.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team

We Can Be Heroes premieres on Netflix in 2021.