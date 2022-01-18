Last week, the hit Encanto song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” scored Lin-Manuel Miranda his first-ever top-ten song when the banger managed to hit number five on the Billboard charts. It was a notable accomplishment considering Disney hasn’t been able to crack the top five since “Let It Go” from Frozen in 2014. If you’ve had the song stuck in your head since Encanto started streaming on Disney+, then you probably won’t be surprised that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the latest Billboard charts, the Encanto hit is now at number four, which is something Let It Go was never able to achieve despite becoming the first top-five Disney hit since 1995’s “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas. After breaking a 19-year streak, Let It Go was taken out in a little over seven years. Via The Wrap:

In the latest data from Billboard, the Lin-Manuel Miranda hit became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie since 1995. With the No. 4 spot, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ties with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” — peaking at No. 4 in 1994 — and “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas,” which peaked in the same spot in 1995.

In an interesting note, Encanto director Jared Bush recently revealed to The New York Times that the character of Bruno was originally named “Oscar” until Miranda stepped in and suggested “Bruno” after the production team realized there were way too many Oscar Madrigals in Columbia, which could’ve caused some thorny legal issues. Plus, “We Don’t Talk About Oscar,” doesn’t really have that same earworm hook that just burrows right into your skull and never leaves. Ever. Seriously, get this song out of our heads, for the love of God!

