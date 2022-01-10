On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and other vintage holiday tunes were still dominating the top ten spots. On the new chart dated January 15, though, we’re back to non-Christmas programming, as holiday tunes are out of the top ten and Adele’s “Easy On Me” is back to No. 1 for an eighth total week.

Perhaps the top-ten song that stands out most, though, is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the new Disney movie Encanto. The track — which is credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Encanto Cast — jumped from No. 50 last week up to No. 5 this week, making it the first top-five song from a Disney movie since Frozen‘s “Let It Go.” Aside from those two, other Disney songs to crack the top five include Vanessa Williams’ “Colors Of The Wind” from Pocahontas, Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from Tarzan, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Bell’s “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 15, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 10, 2022

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the fifth song from a @DisneyAnimation film to reach the top 5 of the #Hot100. It joins:@PeaboBryson2 & @IAmReginaBelle "A Whole New World"@eltonofficial "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"@VWOfficial "Colors of the Wind"@idinamenzel "Let It Go" — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 10, 2022

Furthermore, “Bruno” is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first top-ten hit, as he wrote the song (and all the others from the movie). The song is also the first top-ten track for all of the credited artists. Also, speaking of Elton John, his and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rose to No. 7 this week, making it his first top-ten hit in the US since “Candle In The Wind”/”Something About The Way You Look Tonight” in 1997.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," from @EncantoMovie, earns @Lin_Manuel his first career top 10 hit on the #Hot100 as a songwriter. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 10, 2022

.@eltonofficial & @DUALIPA's "Cold Heart (@pnau Remix)" rises 20-7 on this week's #Hot100, reaching the top 10 for the first time. It earns John his 28th career top 10 hit, and first since "Candle in the Wind"/"Something About the Way You Look Tonight" in 1997, and Lipa her 4th. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 10, 2022

It’s a big week for Encanto, as it was revealed yesterday that the movie’s soundtrack is No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

