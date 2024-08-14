Unless the word “Deadpool” is in the title, it’s hard to get people to notice your movie. There are ways to grab the public’s attention, though. Have the movie premiere at a splashy festival, like the Toronto International Film Festival. Also, cast some big stars like, say, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. They’re great! But most of all — and I can’t stress this enough — release a still from the movie with the dopiest-looking horse you’ve ever seen.

This week, the X account Film Crave shared a photo from We Live in Time, a romantic drama starring Pugh and Garfield. But no one is paying attention to them. Everyone is too busy looking at the carousel horse who looks like he can only say one word, and that word is “derp” (see it here). That goofy grin is all over social media — he’s on the cover of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album, and breaking through creepy hotel doors, and bursting through chests.

We Live in Time is being released in the United States by A24, who acknowledged the unlikely meme by sharing a tweet from @PallaviGunalan, who wrote, “dying at the f*cking horse.” A star is born.

We Live in Time follows Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), who “are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives,” according to the official plot synopsis. “As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.” It opens in theaters on October 11.

You can watch the trailer below.