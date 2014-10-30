We Now Know The Plot Twist Of ‘Terminator: Genisys’

Right behind rumors that Terminator: Genisys was trying to make John Connor a Terminator again, Entertainment Weekly has revealed the plot of the movie. And thankfully, they’re not revisiting the above idea, nor are they going to have the Terminator knock someone up like I feared. Still, fans are somewhat upset about the direction the plot actually is taking.
Of course, there will be a few semi-spoilers here, although nothing you won’t get from the first trailer. Anyway, if you don’t want spoilers…
So, what is the plot of Terminator: Genisys? The Terminator’s an adoptive father!
…the mother of humanity’s messiah was orphaned by a Terminator at age 9. Since then, she’s been raised by (brace yourself) Schwarzenegger’s Terminator—an older T-800 she calls “Pops”—who is programmed to guard rather than to kill. As a result, Sarah is a highly trained antisocial recluse who’s great with a sniper rifle but not so skilled at the nuances of human emotion. [Entertainment Weekly]
You know, as opposed to the sparkling socialite she was in T2. Honestly, though, despite fan freakouts, this is actually a pretty good idea for a franchise reboot, and not just because it explains why the Terminator looks like he wants your clothes, your girdle, and your Werther’s Originals. The first two movies work largely because Sarah Connor is the wild card; all we know about her life is that she births humanity’s savior. Everything else about the plot, from Skynet nuking the world to John Connor kicking its distributed ass, is set in stone.
But there’s no fate for Sarah Connor but what she makes for herself, which is a far more compelling angle than John Connor moping his way through the apocalypse. Although the fans are right about one thing: The smiling Terminator on the cover is really, really stupid.
All I really want is for this thing not to tank, so that Arnie can go ahead and make King Conan. I’d rather see Old Conan than Old Terminator.
Honestly? I’m skeptical of its box office chances. Even if Alan Taylor turned out to be quite the fun director, the last two movies were terrible and nobody goes to Arnold movies anymore. But we’ll see.
You know this is gonna be PG-13 right? And we all know what happened when they made Expendables 3 PG-13.
This is going to tank SO hard. Its going to be bloated, chase-scene filled suedo sci-fi with some cameos that only remind you how good the original was by comparison.
Oh, I know the odds aren’t great for success. About the only thing it has going for it is the July 4th weekend slot, which guarantees a bigger opening than just about any weekend during the summer.
But if word of mouth is toxic, then it won’t matter.
i thought that guy on the cover was conan o brien. it looks like dr who and conan obrien…
It is a shame no one goes to see those Arnold action flicks because a couple have watchable. Certainly not classic Arnold Schwarzenegger though.
I was actually expecting the twist to be Jon Connor is not actually humanities savior.. but he dies and inspires a good-guy terminator/skynet experiment to put on his skin and play “Jon Connor”.
Yeah, that was the original ending of the fourth movie. Understandably, audiences did not react well to the heroic climax being “Let’s skin this guy and you can wear him like a suit.”
So, “let’s make a JC mask for this Marcus fella” was worse than “let’s make this surgery in unsanitary conditions, then we’ll get them immunosuppressant drugs JC has to take for the rest of his life somewhere, somehow.”
^ This! It’s the one time I thought I would have rather seen the antagonist die… Having John Connor die would have been better than some ridiculous heart transplant in a tent… Then (as it was planned to be it’s own trilogy) start the focus on Kyle Reese and his attempt to either thwart the attacks, or a hybrid sequel/prequel to how he became the father of John Connor. Although, that almost sound similar to what they’re going to do with this movie.
sorry, I meant protagonist, not antagonist!
Doesn’t this idea of the Terminator being a surrogate to Sarah sound more like something we’d see in a one-off joke on either Tiny Toons/Looney Tunes or Animaniacs?
Sure, and I’m sure we’ll get jokes about Terminator Dad, but it’s not exactly a weird concept of some hero guarding The Chosen One.
I think it would have been better as an original movie instead of a Terminator flick.
I liked this better when it was the more or less the plot of T2, with Arnold being John Connor’s surrogate dad: [m.youtube.com]
I’m interested in some of the revisionist ideas behind this film, but Cameron really wrapped up the story in T2. It’s why T3 and Salvation don’t work, they’re trying rip open a closed story.
Can we just end these already? The first 2 movies were great, the series was great. Leave it at that.
They could just rerelease T2 on July 4th. It would cost nothing
And make a ton pf cash . What’s so hard about that?
only if they digitally add like 4 more t-1000s and give jaba a tail
Because they’re incapable of pulling an original idea out of it or rather, too scared. The concept of Skynet, how it got power, ursurped humanity, the future war, how it was defeated a.s.o. has so much potential but all Hollywood sees in it is one more attempt at telling a story about the Connors and some fucking robot that’s either chasing or protecting them, like humanity being wiped out isn’t the important thing here but Connor’s personal tragedy.
Now we’ll get this movie so Emilia Clarke, who’s already shown such a limited range in GoT, can emote against Grandpa Schwarzenegger rather than do anything worthwhile with the actual backstory.
Call me dad…after a week with salty sarah…Ill be back (never comes back)
They will not have the guts to do this, but it would be great if nine-year-old Sarah asks the Terminator a question, those choices from the original movie come up in his Terminator Vision, and he goes with “Fuck you, asshole.”
Hey makes sense, Sarah seemed like a highly trained social recluse in the first movie… because trouble taking orders at Big Jeff’s?
What would be really fun is if we could take performances by an actor in one file and transfer it to another. Could you imagine Sarah Connor vs The Children of the Corn? Issac would still be getting his ass kicked to this day.
To me Terminator consists of only two films and Skynet was stopped in the second one. The end.
I was gonna say, was I the only one that loved that movie? Sure, critically, it wasn’t amazing. But it had some badass moments. I love that Christian Bale uses his batman voice, and the part where they use the wires as a defib was sweet.
So the Terminator is not made by Sega in this?
Nah, Sega only got the contract for T-800s after NEC screwed it up.
From what I have read recently of the story developing, I am simply amazed at the stupidity of what the writers and filmmakers are coming up with these days, to show us a prequel, in a story such as incredible as this, and have changed so completely and utterly, the original already structured premise and storyline built-up thus far, they’ve destroyed all that, including the continuity in every way imaginable!!! The Sarah Connor that we all know and loved from the original film, whose origins are altered so drastically, and are now so utterly and completely different, she no longer exists as the person we previously knew, loved, and admired in the first film. Yet, so many people claimed that “Terminator 3” and “Terminator Salvation” sucked, but this new trilogy starting out really takes the cake, and clearly smashes any and all of our hopes of it (being as good as expected,) clearly into oblivion!!! It would be very surprising if it even succeeds at all!!! What a total nightmare this has become, nearly as bad, if not worse than the idea of killer terminators following a nuclear judgment day in an apocalyptic future, which is horrible enough in and of itself…because at that point, not much else matters anymore. What a Sad, and yet, Laughable JOKE this has turned out to be!!!