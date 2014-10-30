We Now Know The Plot Twist Of ‘Terminator: Genisys’

Right behind rumors that Terminator: Genisys was trying to make John Connor a Terminator again, Entertainment Weekly has revealed the plot of the movie. And thankfully, they’re not revisiting the above idea, nor are they going to have the Terminator knock someone up like I feared. Still, fans are somewhat upset about the direction the plot actually is taking.

Of course, there will be a few semi-spoilers here, although nothing you won’t get from the first trailer. Anyway, if you don’t want spoilers…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, what is the plot of Terminator: Genisys? The Terminator’s an adoptive father!

…the mother of humanity’s messiah was orphaned by a Terminator at age 9. Since then, she’s been raised by (brace yourself) Schwarzenegger’s Terminator—an older T-800 she calls “Pops”—who is programmed to guard rather than to kill. As a result, Sarah is a highly trained antisocial recluse who’s great with a sniper rifle but not so skilled at the nuances of human emotion. [Entertainment Weekly]

You know, as opposed to the sparkling socialite she was in T2. Honestly, though, despite fan freakouts, this is actually a pretty good idea for a franchise reboot, and not just because it explains why the Terminator looks like he wants your clothes, your girdle, and your Werther’s Originals. The first two movies work largely because Sarah Connor is the wild card; all we know about her life is that she births humanity’s savior. Everything else about the plot, from Skynet nuking the world to John Connor kicking its distributed ass, is set in stone.

But there’s no fate for Sarah Connor but what she makes for herself, which is a far more compelling angle than John Connor moping his way through the apocalypse. Although the fans are right about one thing: The smiling Terminator on the cover is really, really stupid.