Based on presales, back in January, prognosticators predicted that Black Panther could break $100 million at the box office. By early last week, it looked like a safe bet to be the biggest February opening of all time. On Thursday, before it had even opened in America, it had already broken box-office records. By yesterday, it appeared as though Black Panther would cross $200 million and soundly thrash Deadpool with the biggest President’s Day weekend ever. In 80 AMC theaters, the film is already the biggest movie of all time.
The numbers are in now. They’re still unofficial until tomorrow, and given how big these numbers are, there could be big swings in either direction. However, it appears that Black Panther has earned around $218 million for the four-day weekend, besting Deadpool’s President’s Day record by about $75 million. For the three-day weekend, it looks like around $192 million, which makes it the fifth best opening weekend of all time, behind the $207 million of fourth place Marvel’s The Avengers. For the best three-day weekend in February, Black Panther bests Deadpool by around $60 million (and Fifty Shades of Grey by more than $100 million). It also appears that it opened with $169 million overseas in 48 markets.
So much for superhero fatigue, huh?
Black Panther is absolutely crushing it in all metrics. Critics have given it a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have given it an A+ on Cinemascore. According to Deadline, 88 percent of moviegoers are giving it a definite recommend and 95 percent are giving it an overall positive score. Moreover, 37 percent of the audience for Black Panther — the first major superhero tentpole with a majority-minority cast — are African-American moviegoers, which proves what most everyone already knew was true: Black audiences will show up in massive numbers for a movie with Black representation, a lesson that studios should understand loud and clear now.
not long after you let it known that, “For the three-day weekend, it looks like around $192 million, which makes it the fifth best opening weekend of all time, behind the $207 million of fourth place Marvel’s The Avengers.”
So…how is it again its the biggest movie of all time? Quit reaching for the sake of it.
What the hell are you talking about? It very clearly states that the film had the “the biggest of all time” weekend at 80 AMC theaters; nowhere does it say the film is the biggest of all-time overall. The Hollywood Reporter thought the AMC theater record was newsworthy; if you don’t like that, go complain to them.
It’s telling that in the face of BP’s overwhelming, smashing success, some people will still go out of their way to be that bitter turd in the punchbowl.
BLM.. 💪🏾
Brazen likeable movie? Yeah, it’s a pretty superhero film. Opening animation sequence is a lil clunky on transition. But overall a really good superhero film.
It was ok. Standard Marvel movie, didn’t really do anything special. It was the same formula as Iron Man. Hero with dad issues. Falls. Rebuilds himself. Rejects his past, embraces a changed future. Villian is an evil version of hero. Wash rinse repeat. Far from the most important film ever and some thing revolutionary.
Or maybe I’m just not woke enough to get it
✊🏿Wakanda Forever✊🏿
@Staubachlvr I didn’t think it was standard Marvel at all. It was actually about something. It had something to say other than the typical hero vs villain story to save the world. It actually wasn’t even much of a superhero movie at all. Sure, there were some formulaic aspects to it. Literally any big budget blockbuster movie will have that. But it was in service to the larger story it was telling.
Now sure, it’s not the most important film ever and it’s not revolutionary, but I think it’s pretty clear from the reception it has gotten from various audiences (especially the black community) that it’s an important movie.
Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger was the highlight of the movie, and I get it, they were world building. Like I said, it was Iron Man, but for phase 3 and 4. It was good, but you have to admit, the hype and importance of it was slightly (heavily) overblown.
I keep hearing that it is an “important story” and has “deep messages” but I agree with the comment above that it was pretty much Iron Man. Can somebody feel me in with what those “deep conversations” are all about?
It’s a black experience, it’s really okay and logical that you wouldn’t connect with it. Is that the answer y’all want it? You guys can stop prodding about the importance of the movie.
Oh look, a bunch of Trump voters not grasping the importance of this film, and trying to downplay it to feel less insecure. Lol.
Ahh nailed it. I’m a Trump voter because I thought this was just a regular run of the mill Marvel movie. You guys cracked the case! You are so WOKE!
First of all. The plot sequence is not some “marvel formula.” It’s been around for thousand of years. So saying that adds or detracts from the importance of the movie is like saying the fact that the movie has a beginning, middle and end adds or detracts. It just is.
For example, Joseph Campbell’s concept of monomyth (one myth) refers to the theory that sees all mythic narratives as variations of a single great story. The theory is based on the observation that a common pattern exists beneath the narrative elements of most great myths, regardless of their origin or time of creation. Campbell often referred to the ideas of Adolf Bastian and his distinction between what he called “folk” and “elementary” ideas, the latter referring to the prime matter of monomyth while the former to the multitude of local forms the myth takes in order to remain an up-to-date carrier of sacred meanings. The central pattern most studied by Campbell is often referred to as the hero’s journey and was first described in The Hero with a Thousand Faces (1949).[27] An enthusiast of novelist James Joyce,[28] Campbell borrowed the term “monomyth” from Joyce’s Finnegans Wake.[29] Campbell also made heavy use of Carl Jung’s theories on the structure of the human psyche, and he often used terms such as “anima/animus” and “ego consciousness”.
As a strong believer in the psychic unity of mankind and its poetic expression through mythology, Campbell made use of the concept to express the idea that the whole of the human race can be seen as engaged in the effort of making the world “transparent to transcendence” by showing that underneath the world of phenomena lies an eternal source which is constantly pouring its energies into this world of time, suffering, and ultimately death. To achieve this task one needs to speak about things that existed before and beyond words, a seemingly impossible task, the solution to which lies in the metaphors found in myths. These metaphors are statements that point beyond themselves into the transcendent. The Hero’s Journey was the story of the man or woman who, through great suffering, reached an experience of the eternal source and returned with gifts powerful enough to set their society free.
As this story spread through space and evolved through time, it was broken down into various local forms (masks), depending on the social structures and environmental pressures that existed for the culture that interpreted it. The basic structure, however, has remained relatively unchanged and can be classified using the various stages of a hero’s adventure through the story, stages such as the Call to Adventure, Receiving Supernatural Aid, Meeting with the Goddess/Atonement with the Father and Return.
Second. Can we stop this “you don’t agree with me, therefore you’re an asshole so I will accuse you of voting for the candidate I don’t like” crap? Find a way to articulate your opinion without resorting to that sort of bigoted pigeonholing and generalization. It’s old already.
@BLSW ok next time you call a movie average I’ll just say you don’t get it cause it’s a white experience
See how racist and idiotic that sounds? That what you sound like. You’re a racist
You sound racist because you are a racist, duh. I literally threw you bait and you ate it up. You lack social and mental awareness on your best days and, lord knows, those are few and far between for you lately. The movie is unprecedented and triumphant without your support so keep whining.
“So much for superhero fatigue, huh?” – I’ve never understood this argument.
At the most, we’ve had six big-budget superhero movies in a year (average is probably 3-4 per year). There are literally hundreds of movies released in a calendar year, meaning the superheroes only account for 2-3% of that output.
Why do we not hear about horror film fatigue, thriller movie fatigue, period-drama fatigue, action movie fatigue?
I think the whole “superhero” fatigue is more reviewers talking about being sick of seeing the movies than about the audiences. I will say that I walked out of Black Panther feeling “meh” about the experience (except for the awesome South Korea sequence, which was Coogler vying to direct James Bond) but I think that has a lot to do with my own, personal fatigue with the formula than the movie itself.
Winter break in February? What are you talking about?
Most high grammar, middle, and high schools in the US are on winter break this week every year.
“That’s a very good hold for [Peter Rabbit], which suggests that the food allergy controversy has not affected its performance.”
Nor the fact that it looks like a massive, steaming turd taken on Beatrix Potter’s grave.