Getty/Disney/Marvel

On Tuesday, the German auteur-director Werner Herzog revealed to IndieWire at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival that he would soon be acting in “a big franchise film, about which I’m not supposed to say anything.” When pressed for details about the role, and what particular “big franchise film” it might be for, however, Herzog kept mum. “I can only say the title. The code name is ‘Huckleberry,'” he said, adding: “For god’s sake, that’s only a cover!”

Herzog’s acting revelation ignited a flurry of guesses from critics and writers at TIFF and elsewhere online. And while it is so incredibly easy to make jokes about the filmmaker’s eccentric personality, his acting record is diverse enough that “Huckleberry” could be just about anything. So, we’ve put together a brief and completely silly ranking of all of the potential upcoming franchise films that “Huckleberry” might be. Besides, we’ve seen Herzog try to sell a haunted house on Parks and Recreation and torment Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher, so telling Tony Stark he “doesn’t feel so good” in Avengers 4 wouldn’t be that much of a stretch… but it would be pretty funny.

8. It: Chapter Two

Warner Bros.

It: Chapter Two already boasts an impressive cast for its adult Losers Club, and Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise has become a new horrifying pop cultural zeitgeist. The only thing that would make the sequel even more frightening is if Herzog were to turn up as another resident of Derry, Maine. Honestly, it would be amazing if his character were the exact same as the one he played in Parks and Recreation. “After 47 years living here,” he said in that show, “I decided to move to Orlando to be closer to Disney World.” Sadly, he eschewed the norms of travel and went north instead.

7. John Wick: Chapter 3

Lionsgate

In addition to returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane, the third John Wick film also features Halle Berry and a bunch of new dogs. Also, there’s going to be a scene somewhere in the movie that involves Wick riding atop a horse and murdering thugs on motorcycles. The question is, where does he get the horse? Many have speculated that John “borrows” the animal from a city cop or one of those ridiculous carriage ride setups. Either way, Herzog is most likely the horse’s original owner.