When Does Tom Hardy’s Havoc Premiere On Netflix?

Tom Hardy as a jaded detective. Timothy Olyphant as an underground baddie. The Raid franchise director and Gangs of London co-creator debuting the first project from an “exclusive deal” with Netflix. That’s Havoc in a nutshell.

This project has been several years in the making, which might seem like a long time since Hardy was locked into the role four dang years ago, and that would be a fair judgment. However, gears have been turning more slowly in Hollywood than usual while the double-strike’s effects still work themselves out, and Tom Hardy projects are almost always worth the wait, so although MobLand is currently giving Paramount Plus viewers a weekly dose of Gangster Hardy, those who want to see him on the other side of the law (in a complicated way) have an inquiry.