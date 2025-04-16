Tom Hardy as a jaded detective. Timothy Olyphant as an underground baddie. The Raid franchise director and Gangs of London co-creator debuting the first project from an “exclusive deal” with Netflix. That’s Havoc in a nutshell.
This project has been several years in the making, which might seem like a long time since Hardy was locked into the role four dang years ago, and that would be a fair judgment. However, gears have been turning more slowly in Hollywood than usual while the double-strike’s effects still work themselves out, and Tom Hardy projects are almost always worth the wait, so although MobLand is currently giving Paramount Plus viewers a weekly dose of Gangster Hardy, those who want to see him on the other side of the law (in a complicated way) have an inquiry.
When Does Tom Hardy’s Havoc Premiere On Netflix?
April 25. That’s when the magic will happen with an adrenaline rush (phrased as a “a high octane action thriller” by the streaming service) that will run for 105 minutes. From the synopsis:
Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.
Is there a brand new trailer, too? You know it: