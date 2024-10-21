Is Tom Hardy Going To Return As Alfie In the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie?

At the end of Peaky Blinders‘ fourth season, Alfie Solomons “died” during a beach duel with Tommy Shelby. Very quickly, word surfaced that Tom Hardy reportedly “didn’t want” to leave the series, and whether or not that was true at the time, we will never know. What was clearer, however, is that Alfie was revealed to be alive in the fifth season and blind in one eye. He also claimed or pretended not to remember having written a letter to Tommy in a scene that must be rewatched at every opportunity.

Additionally, the series finale took great pains to reunite the pair while deliciously straining credulity. The reason why Alfie surfaced in Canada didn’t even have to make sense (although it did) because a parting scene between Cillian Murphy and Hardy needed to happen before the series closed. And despite the whole “attempted murder” thing and all the sh*t that Alfie did to betray Tommy and undermine his goals, Alfie was probably the closest thing that Tommy Shelby OBE had to a friend at the end of the show. Wild, I know.

So when word of the Peaky Blinders movie surfaced, people naturally began to hope that Steven Knight would bring the Venom star back for one last dance. It’s a valid question.