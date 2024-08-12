When (And Where) Will ‘Borderlands’ Be On Streaming?

Borderlands hit theaters last week, but by the cold reception it got, those involved might want people to forget about it entirely. The big screen adaptation of the game series took a group of award-winning actors and threw them into a dystopian playground, and the results were mixed, to say the least.

But maybe you have a video game loving preteen in your life, or maybe you just need to see Cate Blanchett’s TAR followup, so eventually, you might want to watch this movie. Whatever the reason is, good luck.

Since the film was released by Lionsgate, it will eventually have its streaming debut on Starz. Past Lionsgate movies have taken 4–5 months after theatrical release to land on streaming, or even longer. Thanks to the movie essentially flopping, we can safely assume that Borderlands won’t have a very long theatrical release, so the film could hit Starz as early as late November or early December.

After streaming on Starz, some Lionsgate movies then continue their journey over Roku city for a brief stint on the Roku Channel, which willy likely happen for Borderlands. Finally, Borderlands will find its resting place on Peacock, where all Lionsgate movies go when retired. An estimated guess would bring Borderlands to Peacock in early 2025, but again, that can all change. TARis now streaming on Peacock, though!