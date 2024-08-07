boderlands
The First ‘Borderlands’ Reactions Are Suggesting That The Recent Run Of Crowd-Pleasing Video Game Adaptations Has Hit A Snag

With the success of movies like The Super Mario Bros Movie and Sonic, it seemed like the video game adaptation era has been going pretty well lately. That, on top of hit shows The Last Of Us and Fallout, have proven that these beloved games can translate well onto the big (and small) screen with the introduction of well-rounded characters and a bit of action, or, in some cases, Walton Goggins.

So a game like Borderlands, with a massive fan base and an elaborate world, would make total sense for a big-screen adaptation, as long as it’s done right. It sounds like it was not done right.

Borderlands, based on the post-apocalyptic video game of the same name, is the latest movie adaptation from director Eli Roth. In the film, Cate Blanchett stars as Lilith, an outlaw who returns to where she grew up in order to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe. The stacked cast also includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis, so you might have thought that it would be a guaranteed blockbuster hit, but these things aren’t very predictable these days. Early reactions are not very promising and call the film “forgettable” even while (mostly) praising the actors:

The movie has had a rough start: the film was announced in 2015 and production began in 2020. Last year, Tim Miller stepped in for reshoots, while Craig Mazin denied any sort of screenplay involvement, which might not have been the best sign. Even Jack Black’s video game magic can’t seem to make it a crowd pleaser. You’ll have to see for yourself when Borderlands hits theaters on August 9th. Or don’t!

