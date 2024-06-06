When Will ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’ Come Out?

Perhaps you have already spent five nights at Freddy’s and thought, “that’s not too bad, what’s another five nights?” And you are not alone! Five Nights At Freddy’s, the wildly popular video game franchise, was adapted to the big screen last year, and those five nights were not enough, apparently, as a sequel is currently in the works.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s game was first released in 2014 and followed a security guard working at an abandoned theme pizza restaurant (similar to our friend Chuck E. Cheese’s place) where the animatronics become possessed by the spirits of dead children.

A film adaptation from Blumhouse, also titled Five Nights At Freddy’s, was released last fall starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard and a bunch of creepy animatronics from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Thanks to its box office success, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is on track to shoot this summer, with Hutcherson and Lillard both back to star.

As of right now, the highly anticipated sequel is slated for a December 5th, 2025 release date, assuming everything goes smoothly and none of the animatronics attempt to murder the crew.

Earlier this year, Hutcherson revealed that a sequel was already on the way. “I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” he told Variety. “Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.” There is something just so cool and phenomenal about deadly robots wearing cuddly fur skin trying to kill you!