Just in time for Halloween, Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit the big screen (and Peacock) later this month. Based on the popular horror video game, the film adaptation will bring the murderous animatronic creatures to life as poor Josh Hutcherson is forced to fend for his life in the murderous pizzeria.
Here’s everything we know about the Five Nights at Freddy‘s movie:
Plot
Much like the hit video game, the Five Nights at Freddy‘s movie will center on a security guard whose night shift at a pizzeria is not the quiet evening he was expected. In fact, it’s anything but as the animatronic creatures also have an after-hours task: Kill.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.
Cast
The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson will lead the cast as unlucky security guard Mike Schmidt. Elizabeth Lail plays Vanessa, Matthew Lillard plays Steve Raglan, and Mary Stuart Masterson rounds out the cast as Aunt Jane.
Release Date
Five Night’s at Freddy will open in theaters and be available for streaming on Peacock on October 27.
Trailer
You can watch the official trailer for Five Night’s at Freddy below:
Five Nights at Freddy’s hits theaters and Peacock on October 27.