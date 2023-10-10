Just in time for Halloween, Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit the big screen (and Peacock) later this month. Based on the popular horror video game, the film adaptation will bring the murderous animatronic creatures to life as poor Josh Hutcherson is forced to fend for his life in the murderous pizzeria.

Here’s everything we know about the Five Nights at Freddy‘s movie:

Plot

Much like the hit video game, the Five Nights at Freddy‘s movie will center on a security guard whose night shift at a pizzeria is not the quiet evening he was expected. In fact, it’s anything but as the animatronic creatures also have an after-hours task: Kill.

Here’s the official synopsis: