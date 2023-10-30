Will There Be A ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2?’

After scaring up a surprising amount of box office over the weekend despite a dual streaming release, fans of the new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are already clamoring for a sequel. There hasn’t been an official announcement yet, the odds of a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 are looking pretty good.

For starters, the film crushed it at the box office, and Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum has been touting that win all weekend. Dropping an adaptation of a popular horror video game just a few days before Halloween worked like gangbusters, so people can feel pretty confident that Blumhouse will want to repeat that formula.

On top of that, Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard made some interesting remarks back in February that definitely increases the chances of a sequel. While appearing on the WeeklyMTG podcast, Lillard revealed that he’s going to busy working on the horror franchise for more than one film.

“I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights at Freddy’s. It’s very fun, it’s a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse,” Lillard said via Fangoria. “So, unfortunately, my day job is taking me off to work.”

There have you have it. Not only is a sequel most likely in the works, but Five Nights at Freddy’s could even be a trilogy.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.