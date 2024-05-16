When Will ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Stream On Max?

It’s never a bad time to check in with your old friends, especially if they’ve had a pretty busy year. So what have our good monster pals Godzilla and Kong up to? A lot!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hit theaters in March and featured the two large beings teaming up against an even larger being. Who would have thought! If you didn’t get a chance to check it out on the big screen, you’re in luck.

As for right now, the only way to see our good monster pals is to buy or rent the digital edition, which is currently available on Prime Video, AppleTV, and Vudu. The digital release also features a number of bonus features so you can spend even more time in the monsterverse.

If you’re looking to stream the movie, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. While there is no exact release date for the monster movie, the movie will find a home on Max. Like previous Warner Bros movies, it should arrive roughly two months after its initial theatrical release.

Obviously, things can change, but it seems likely that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be streaming by the end of June. Here is the official synopsis:

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

As for the other Zilly movies, you can stream 2014’s Godzilla and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters currently on Max. Kong is also hanging out over there as well.