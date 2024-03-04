Godzilla’s still got it, and even more so than usual these days, as proven in spades by the recent success of Toho’s Godzilla Minus One in theaters. Soon enough, the irradiated lizard will meet again with King Kong in WBD’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This time, it does not appear that these two are punching each other‘s lights out. Rather, they must drop the rivalry and work together now, and Godzilla apparently allows Kong to take a piggyback ride on his scales in order to defeat a common enemy, the Skar King.

Wonderfully enough, that’s not the most adorable part of this film’s promotion yet. The official Godzilla X Kong Instagram account has showcased new footage of Godzilla awakening from a nap. And yes, he likes to feel cozy, much like a cat. Behold him napping in The Colosseum before stomping through his (meme-d up) “little mental health walks” in the Tiber river.

Very relatable stuff. I’d be angry if I was Godzilla as well. He’s seen some sh*t, and the dude simply wanted to catch some shuteye before saving humanity. Give him a cozy blanket after this movie is over.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire destroys Rome (among other places) in theaters on March 29.