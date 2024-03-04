dune 2
When Will ‘Dune: Part Two’ Be On Streaming?

If any movie released in 2024 so far needs to be seen in a theater, it’s Dune: Part Two (no offense, Madame Web). Even better if you can find an IMAX screening that isn’t sold out. But the sequel to 2021’s Dune, which is a massive box office hit, will eventually hit streaming, too. But when?

Warner Bros. Discovery head (and villain of ‘toons) David Zaslav said during a recent earnings calls that one Timothée Chalamet movie (Wonka) will “join” Max on March 8th, followed by another (Dune: Part Two) “in the spring.” You know what other movie comes out in the spring? Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Make it a sand-filled double feature of rad action movies.

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve spoke to Uproxx about potentially turning Dune into a trilogy. “For now, I’ve had my share of sand and I would love to take a little break from Arrakis before going back, if ever I go back,” he said. “I will go back if there’s a strong screenplay on the table. It’s a work in progress right now. So, I have nothing to say about Dune Messiah, other than it could be interesting to finish. Totally finalize the poetry, this arc. But I will say that, for me, I tried to complete the story in the two first movies. And to see that, if it stopped there, there was a part of me that I knew I will have spent enough time in Arrakis.”

You can read the rest of the interview here.

