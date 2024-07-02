When Will ‘MaXXXine’ Be On Streaming?

If you’re looking for some good, old-fashioned American fun this fourth of July, look no further than the crime-ridden world of Los Angeles in the ’80s! Mia Goth stars in MaXXXine, the last installment in the X trilogy from director Ti West, which hits theaters this week. While a cool air-conditioned theater might seem nice, not everyone wants to watch a bloody crime thriller on the big screen, and that’s fair. To each their own. But if you want to check out MaXXXine on streaming, you’ll have to wait a little bit. Hopefully not too long.

Being an A24 movie means that MaXXXine will land on the aptly titled Max, though it’s unclear exactly when that will be. In the past, A24’s movies would land on streaming roughly three months after debuting in theaters. However, that was before the A24/Max deal, so there’s a chance the movie will land on streaming before sooner than we think.

The Iron Claw, another recent A24 title, landed on Max roughly 60 days after its initial release. If the studio uses the same method, it seems likely that MaXXXine will land on Max in September, two years after Pearl hit theaters.

Pearl is currently available to stream on Amazon and Hulu, while X is available to buy or rent on demand. MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5.