Mia Goth has been making a name for herself in the horror genre, probably to fulfill the prophecy that was set by her ancestors for being named “Goth.” But, to her credit, she has been churning out some of the most notable horror performances of the last few years, like X, Pearl, and Suspiria. But Goth’s crying face, unfortunately, did not tug at the heartstrings of the Academy voters, who snubbed Goth out of any nomination.

Historically, horror movies don’t get a lot of love at awards shows (unless it’s movies about the horrors of male friendship), so isn’t too surprising that Ti West‘s two slashers starring the actress were shut out of the awards. Still, Goth’s fans have been showing up on Twitter with their favorite clips to prove that no matter what the academy says, she is a star!

Mia Goth after being informed she wasn’t nominated for any Oscars pic.twitter.com/sq7g8JLD1L — Susanne Sundfør Shady/Diva Moments (@LiamWalds) January 24, 2023

Me, pretending it's OK that Mia Goth wasn't nominated. pic.twitter.com/5ypIk5BfS0 — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) January 24, 2023

Mia Goth being snubbed for putting out two of the genuine best performances of the YEAR??? She played a young horny person, an old horny person, and a horny person during the 1900s….RANGE — jenna say kwah (@Codestiel) January 24, 2023

The fact that Mia Goth was overlooked all awards season because she was in a horror film has me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/ori7NRDuWC — Joel (@trythebuffer) January 24, 2023

Mia Goth. Another horror queen snubbed by the washed up Oscars. pic.twitter.com/8CXVQXYrvF — DONUT (@eatmedonut) January 24, 2023

me @ the academy after Keke Palmer and Mia Goth got snubbed pic.twitter.com/IHIiVapYMk — polk salad slut (@m_ELLEN_nial) January 24, 2023

Mia Goth had one of the best performances of the year and the fact that she’s being overlooked from Oscars,Emmys, Golden Globes, etc because Pearl was horror is sick pic.twitter.com/7B4tzHpF7G — ♋︎ (@sIutfordemie) January 24, 2023

mia goth 8 minute monologue in pearl was just too powerful for the academy to handle it pic.twitter.com/7mgiG7p3dg — 👤 (@nosoyanxo) January 24, 2023

toni collette and now mia goth pic.twitter.com/I44OJ06bUi https://t.co/A5pEGfVHKb — hunter ʚɞ joel miller’s wife (@NIKOLAILOML) January 24, 2023

The Academy hates horror cause what is this Mia Goth in Pearl erasure pic.twitter.com/KqdGYCB5Oq — David (@BoredATheTemple) January 24, 2023

Goth probably doesn’t mind, though. Her latest movie Infinity Pool premiered at Sundance this week with to accolades, so maybe she can secure a nomination in 2024. As for the X series, MaXXXine is slated to be the third and final film in the franchise, so get ready for Goth to pull out all of the stops. We might even get another Fleetwood Mac cover if we’re lucky.