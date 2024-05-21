When Will ‘The Garfield Movie’ Be On Streaming?

Garfuriosa is almost upon us.

This weekend sees the release of both George Miller’s latest “masterpiece” Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. Based on the second best comic strip cat, the animated film is expected to help a sluggish start to summer blockbuster season, but when will the flick debut on streaming?

The Garfield Movie is a Sony film, which means it will stream on Netflix as part of an exclusivity deal. If another Sony title is any indication, the Netflix premiere date will be approximately four months after the theatrical debut. So, expect The Garfield Movie to start streaming around September.

Parents, prepare yourselves now.

Here’s the plot synopsis:

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

The Garfield Movie, which also features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg, is out in theaters on May 24.