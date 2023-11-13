After voicing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which everyone was chill about, Chris Pratt is now the voice of Garfield in The Garfield Movie. If there’s ever a new The Flintstones movie, you know he’ll be Fred, too.

Sony has released the first trailer for The Garfield Movie (on a Monday, naturally), which is both an origin story of how Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult) adopted Garfield and a reunion between the lasagna-loving cat and his deadbeat father, Vic, played by Samuel L. Jackson. “Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist,” the official plot synopsis. The Garfield-heads are probably going nuts over the backstory for Garfield’s little-discussed father, but everyone else has, let’s say, thoughts on Pratt’s Garfield voice.

“why is chris pratt not even acting hes just talking completely in his normal voice. like there wasn’t even an attempt,” @DevSprings wrote on X, while @TCJaalin noted, “This looks good don’t get me wrong, but I can’t get with Chris Pratt’s voice as Garfield. At least with Mario, it sounded like he tried to sound like Mario. But with Garfield, he has the cadence and rhythm but he doesn’t actual voice of Garfield.”

Pratt’s Mario was better than I expected, but his Garfield, at least in the trailer, has too much energy. Garfield should sound tired, sarcastic, and bored, not like he’s hosting The Johnny Karate Super Awesome Musical Explosion Show.

Here’s more:

I can't believe it, Chris Pratt is really doing his best Chris Pratt voice once again. he really nailed it https://t.co/iFlAvWgnPm — 💛🤍 Mat 💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) November 13, 2023

Dear major studios…I swear to you, it’s ok…There are other actors you can hire to voice your animated characters besides Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/msUvqNmRmd — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 13, 2023

I can't explain it but I can't tell if Garfield sounds like Chris Pratt or if Chris Pratt retroactively just sounds like Garfield. https://t.co/ATCUTFoTg0 — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) November 13, 2023

this is the 2nd movie this year where an iconic fictional character played by chris pratt has daddy issues with a dad weve never seen before https://t.co/RF8TxRrECE — Teedgee™ (@TeedgeeOfficial) November 13, 2023

I’m all for change but if Garfield ain’t sounding like Lorenzo Music, I don’t want it. Now he just sounds like a 20-something with a cheese addiction/ME. This Chris Pratt conquest needs to STOP. And he needs to stop bringing his BFF daddy issues with him.pic.twitter.com/EW9qLLb228 — Rendy (@rendy_jones) November 13, 2023

Garfield nailed the Chris Pratt voice impression ngl https://t.co/W9Qjbzi8iw pic.twitter.com/DAGXVwVH9p — Contendo (@ContendoYT) November 13, 2023

If I had a nickel for every film this year that stared Chris Pratt voicing an iconic fictional character that had daddy issues I’d have two nickels Which isn’t a lot it’s just weird that it happened twice https://t.co/mLu4mzHyJG — Luigi’s Sidekick (Super Mario RPG Arc) (@LuigiSidekick) November 13, 2023

I love the concept of the origins of Garfield, but hearing Chris Pratt voice every single animated character on the big screen is getting extremely distracting. https://t.co/AIzF75bwVm — Noah McKnight 🕷️ (@NoahMcKnight_) November 13, 2023

The Garfield Movie, which also features the voices of Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Ving Rhames, comes out on May 24, 2024.