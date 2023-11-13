Movies

‘The Garfield Movie’ Trailer Is Here, And So Are The Jokes About Chris Pratt’s Garfield Voice

After voicing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which everyone was chill about, Chris Pratt is now the voice of Garfield in The Garfield Movie. If there’s ever a new The Flintstones movie, you know he’ll be Fred, too.

Sony has released the first trailer for The Garfield Movie (on a Monday, naturally), which is both an origin story of how Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult) adopted Garfield and a reunion between the lasagna-loving cat and his deadbeat father, Vic, played by Samuel L. Jackson. “Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist,” the official plot synopsis. The Garfield-heads are probably going nuts over the backstory for Garfield’s little-discussed father, but everyone else has, let’s say, thoughts on Pratt’s Garfield voice.

“why is chris pratt not even acting hes just talking completely in his normal voice. like there wasn’t even an attempt,” @DevSprings wrote on X, while @TCJaalin noted, “This looks good don’t get me wrong, but I can’t get with Chris Pratt’s voice as Garfield. At least with Mario, it sounded like he tried to sound like Mario. But with Garfield, he has the cadence and rhythm but he doesn’t actual voice of Garfield.”

Pratt’s Mario was better than I expected, but his Garfield, at least in the trailer, has too much energy. Garfield should sound tired, sarcastic, and bored, not like he’s hosting The Johnny Karate Super Awesome Musical Explosion Show.

Here’s more:

The Garfield Movie, which also features the voices of Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Ving Rhames, comes out on May 24, 2024.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×