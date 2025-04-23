This year’s Oscars were largely swept by Sean Baker’s Anora, although the full winners list reflected an abundance of nominations for Conclave with one win for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Ralph Fiennes-starring film revolves around a dramatized version of the infighting between the Catholic Church’s leaders as they lock themselves in the Vatican to select a new pope. And as you are no doubt aware, the highly secretive selection process (known as a papal conclave) is currently underway following the death of Pope Francis, and this has people wondering whether the Best Picture nominee can be viewed at home.
Where Can You Stream Conclave?
The Focus Feature movie is available to stream on Prime Video/Amazon (at this link).
Ahead of awards season last year, Director Edward Berger explained to Gold Derby his decisions on the film’s design, which included how “You want to represent the the sterility of this conclave, to represent that you’re being locked away from the world.” He then added, “We wanted to design sterile worlds where they’re sequestered, that feels almost like a jail.”
The world awaits the papal conclave’s determination, but for now, you can stream that movie to get a feel for the debate within.