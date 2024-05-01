Depending on who you ask, Planet of the Apes is either a fun sci-fi adventure, or a strange James Franco remake, but it goes far beyond that. There are a lot of movies in the Apes franchise, even though some of them shouldn’t have been made at all.

The upcoming installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the tenth film in the franchise and fourth in the rebooted series, which began with the 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The planet has seemingly risen into kingdom territory, as the apes are riding horses through New York City now.

You probably want to catch up on the last decade or so of installments, or rewatch the originals, and now is the perfect time, considering they are all available to watch online…even the weird ones.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu, along with 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet of the Apes and 2018’s War for the Planet of the Apes.. These films follow Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he goes from a small zoo chimpanzee to a full-grown warrior who leads a fight against the humans.

It doesn’t stop there: Tim Burton’s 2001 attempt Planet of the Apes starring Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, and Helena Bonham Carter is also currently streaming on Hulu. It also stars Paul Giamatti as a comic-relief orangutan.

Hulu is also streaming the five original installments: Planet of the Apes (1968), Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970), Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971), Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) and Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) if you really want to dive into the wild world of humans being overthrown by animals. You have plenty of options in the POTATU (Planet Of The Apes Theatrical Universe). Maybe eventually they will join forces with Kong and Zilly.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 8th.