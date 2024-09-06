Where Is The Original ‘Beetlejuice’ Streaming?

Nostalgia sequels are great when you are a longtime fan of a movie, but if you’ve never seen Beetlejuice, all of this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hype surely means nothing to you. So if you’re trying to keep up with all the demure trends, you might as well watch the first and see what all the fuss is about.

The original move hit theaters in 1988 and helped launch Winona Ryder into superstardom and bring the goth girls front and center. Ryder stars as Lydia, a stubborn teen who moves into a haunted home with her family. Eventually, Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, is summoned and all hell literally breaks loose. Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Catherine O’Hara also star.

You can stream Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, on Max and Hulu.

Burton said he returned to the Beetlejuice universe after 36 years because he needed that time to figure out what exactly Lydia would be up to. “It’s been asked from the very beginning, but nothing clicked. Truly, it couldn’t have happened until now,” he told Collider, explaining that he wanted to revisit Lydia all these years later and didn’t want to rush it. “It’s not something I could have done back then; it’s only something you could do once you experience those things yourself.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now in theaters.