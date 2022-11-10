Where Was Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ With Lindsay Lohan Filmed?

As we swiftly guide through the Brendan Fraser Rennaissance, over into the Jennifer Coolidge Jennaissance, we must keep someone very important in mind: Lindsay Lohan.

The Lindsayssance has been building for a few years as the former child star slowly picks up projects, beginning with her latest two-picture Netflix deal that was confirmed earlier this year. The first movie, Falling For Christmas, hits the streamer this week, just in time to kick off the holiday season with a little bit of rom-com fun.

Falling For Christmas follows a wealthy heiress who gets into an Overboard situation while on a skiing trip, and suffers from amnesia from an accident, which puts her under the care of the charming lodge owner and his daughter. Here is the official synopsis:

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The movie features a perfectly snowy backdrop of Utah, as it was filmed in both Salt Lake City and Park City last November. This means the crew got some prime picturesque snowy shots to pair with Lohan’s spunky rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The holiday season is upon us!

Falling For Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via HITC)