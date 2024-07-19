Who Will Be Lady Deadpool In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

As the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s BFF World Tour rages on, it’s clear that this duo is really hyped about this movie. Or, they want to get it over with and never speak again, which would also make sense.

Reynolds shared the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer this week, which also reveals two characters: Lady Deadpool and the return of fan-favorite Dafne Keen as X-23, who previously denied rumors that she would appear. “I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” Keen says told Entertainment Weekly. “I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.” Acting is just lying for an extended period of time, so it makes sense that she was pretty good at it.

Aside from X-23, the mysterious Lady Deadpool appears in the final trailer, masked up with a platinum blonde ponytail, which is sparking the debate: Who Is Lady Deadpool? It’s definitely not Taylor Swift, but fans have some theories.

The most popular theory is that Lady Deadpool will be portrayed by none other than Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife. This theory has been gaining steam on social media, and it would make the most sense, considering they live under the roof. Walking onto set to film a cameo must be as easy as taking out the garbage for these two.

Another theory is that Lady Deadpool will end up being Reynolds in a wig, or his face edited onto someone else’s body. Then again, Reynolds apparently wants people to think it’s Jackman in a wig, so we really don’t know what to believe here.

Check out the trailer below and make your final guess before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.