Deadpool & Wolverine will finally hit theaters later this month, and speculation as to whether Taylor Swift appears in the film will likely last until then. Entertainment Weekly reported that she “is not in the film,” but the movie’s press run is doing nothing to dissuade rumors from persisting. Ryan Reynolds recreated Swift’s Evermore album cover, and the IMAX poster shows Deadpool and Wolverine wearing friendship bracelets.

More recently, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy sat down with Variety to test how well they know each other. Inevitably, Swift came up.

Halfway through the eight-minute video, Jackman and Levy were asked to identify Reynolds’ favorite Taylor Swift song. Jackman was confident, saying, “I know the answer to this. He sang it to me on the very last day of the shoot.” Unfortunately, Jackman’s guess of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” was incorrect. Levy guessed, “The one that starts with ‘gorgeous,'” referencing “Gorgeous,” the Reputation track featuring Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter James saying, “Gorgeous.” A very logical guess, but wrong.

Reynolds revealed the answer to be “Betty” and explained he’s “in my Folklore and my Evermore era.”

“Betty” is named after Lively and Reynolds’ four-year-old daughter, and the song also name-checks the aforementioned James and Inez Reynolds, their seven-year-old daughter.

Lively and Reynolds’ friendship with Swift has been well-documented. In November 2022, Reynolds said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that celebrating a new Swift album was “like a religion in our house.”

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt — like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Reynolds added. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh this isn’t a hobby.'”

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child in early 2023 and have yet to publicly confirm the baby’s name.

Watch the full Variety clip above.