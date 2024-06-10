Even the most die-hard Swiftie has to admit that Taylor Swift‘s filmography is, let’s say, lacking. Going by Rotten Tomatoes scores, her “best” movie (not including concert films or documentaries) is The Lorax, starring Danny DeVito as an animated character that isn’t Detective Pikachu or Wario. Maybe Deadpool & Wolverine — which she’s definitely in — will turn things around?

Right? Right…?

Taylor Swift will not be dazzling the screen in Deadpool and Wolverine. The pop superstar behind albums like The Tortured Poets Department and folklore is not in the film.

Or… maybe not. That’s according to Entertainment Weekly, hours after the IMAX poster for the film showed Deadpool and Wolverine wearing friendship bracelets, a common site at Swift shows.

Maybe there will be a joke about her friendship with star Ryan Reynolds (his daughter with Blake Lively — who directed the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video — can be heard in one of her songs). Or maybe Deadpool will say he and Wolverine are “never, ever, ever getting back together,” followed by a record scratch to them back together. But Swift herself won’t appear in the MCU title, as Dazzler or otherwise. She’s a little busy.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out on July 26.

