It’s hard to imagine the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse being better than the Oscar-winning original, which we named the best comic book movie of the 2010s. I probably said the same thing about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, though, and then Alfred Molina was cast as Doctor Octopus for Spider-Man 2. Little is known about the still-untitled Spider-Verse follow-up, other than it’s scheduled to come out on October 7, 2022, and Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are returning as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively, but producer Chris Miller claims it will be “groundbreaking.”

On Thursday, Miller, one-half of the team behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie, tweeted, “The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint.” Considering Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most visually striking animated movies ever, that’s an exciting update.

Spider-Ham is going to look amazing.

If you can’t wait until October 2022 for more Spidey, there’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to the fantastic Spider-Man, on PlayStation 5 to look forward to. It’s out later this year, while Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man returns in November 2021 (for now).

Or just listen to this Weird Al song.

