Why Was Halle Berry’s Netflix Movie Canceled?

Last week, reports started breaking that Netflix was pulling an unprecedented move for the streamer by scrapping the nearly finished Halle Berry movie The Mothership. The decision was rare for Netflix and led to justifiable concerns that the streamer was starting to follow in the footsteps of Warner Bros. Discovery, which had infamously shelved Batgirl for a tax write-off before attempting to do the same to Coyote vs. Acme starring John Cena.

However, Netflix is setting the record straight that this wasn’t a surprise decision sprung on the filmmakers. According to Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, everyone involved in the making of The Mothership was on the same page when it came time to pull the plug.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“If you think about how many things we make, it’s a rare thing. But it was one where there were lots of production issues, creative issues, and everybody on both sides, the talent and us, just agreed that it was better to not watch it.” Bajaria didn’t offer specifics, but added, “Everybody just felt like it was the right thing to not do it, and to do something else together eventually.”

According to the initial report from The InSneider, The Mothership reportedly required “significant reshoots,” which became untenable thanks to the actor playing Berry’s son aging out of the role. (The film was shot in Summer 2021.) The film also experienced “extensive delays” that added to the decision to put it out to pasture.

However, Berry still has a multi-picture deal in place with Netflix. The actress will next appear in The Union alongside Mark Wahlberg. That film will start streaming on August 16, 2024.

