It’s become more and more common for Netflix to make its own rules when it comes to releasing things, and you never know what you’re going to expect. Sometimes, the streamer releases a show in batches, sometimes movies hit theaters first, and sometimes, movies aren’t released at all! It keeps you on your toes.

Halle Berry stars in Netflix’s (former) upcoming film The Mothership, which was slated for a 2023 release. The year came and went, and no Berry graced our screens, and it seemed like we would never get to watch the sci-fi film. This might actually be the case.

According to Jeff Sneider’s newsletter The InSneider, Netflix plans to scrap the movie altogether, citing “significant reshoots” that would cost too much. On top of that, the movie was filmed in the summer of 2021, and the young actor who plays Berry’s child will have grown out of the role. Sneider adds that “extensive delays” in completing post-production were also to blame.

Here is the official plot description: “A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.” We may never know the truth.

It doesn’t seem like this will sour Berry’s relationship with Netflix, though. The actress stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller The Union which is set to hit the streamer this year. Allegedly!

